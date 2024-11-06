Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.