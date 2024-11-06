Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?
Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Filip Forsberg going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In six of 13 games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
