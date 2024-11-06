Sibling rivalry and the blessing of family Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

Mom and Dad have four children: two boys and two girls. Mom has been gone almost a

year, but Dad and her children remain. While we miss her greatly, she would be proud to

see that we honor her memory by living the best lives we can.

That’s about as sentimental as this column will get—at least this time. But before delving

into my complaint, let me add this caution: if you have been blessed with wonderful

parents, don’t wait until they are gone to remember what the good book says…

“Honor your father and your mother so that you may have a long life in the land that the

Lord your God is giving you.” (Exodus‬ 20‬:12‬ CSB‬)

As I mentioned, I have a complaint. I do not understand —and my folks have never been

able to explain—why, after achieving perfection with the first child—they continued to try

and improve what they had already accomplished.

Yes, I am the firstborn. And while I love my siblings, there is something pitiful in my parent’s

efforts to repeat or improve. The deficiencies are apparent. Of course, my mother

recognized this early on. It pained her, but she took great pride in my overall superiority. It’s

taken Dad longer only because he held out hope to escape despair.

I try not to revel out loud in my obvious advantage, but sometimes it’s just inescapable.

However, I try. I do try to lift my siblings to greater levels of accomplishment despite not

having much to work with.

Maybe you’ve heard the old Mac Davis song, and I’m sure he sang it with me in mind. “O

Lord, it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way. I can’t wait to look in the

mirror ‘cause I get better looking each day.”

At this point, you have two choices. Recognize that I write tongue-in-cheek or simply be

incredulous at my supposed arrogance. Choose the first, as I assure you, my siblings are

fantastic. I may be the firstborn, but I am nowhere near the golden child. Thankfully, our

family enjoys a unity often missing in this world. I’m eternally grateful for my birth family.

Do we have sibling rivalry? Absolutely! But as far as I know, it is always fun, like this column.

Since I have this avenue of expression, and they do not, I won this round. Is it professional

or acceptable to say… nanny nanny boo boo?

I hope you are laughing. I also hope you are blessed with the best in familial relationships. If

not, remember this: God is a God of hope. He is also a God of broken things. As the angel

told Mary, “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke‬ 1‬:37‬ CSB‬‬)

Strive for gratitude. Blessings and laughter to all!