SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
If you are looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 11, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Tennessee matchup, and taking Florida (+21.5) over Texas on the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida +21.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 11.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 5.0 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 2.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: South Carolina -3.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 6.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Tennessee -23.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 25.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets
Under 61.5 – Mississippi State vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 47.5 – Florida vs. Texas
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 51.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 46.5 – South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 58.5 – Alabama vs. LSU
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 55.2 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 54.5 – Georgia vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 51.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Week 11 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|7-1 (5-1 SEC)
|33.1 / 17.3
|431.3 / 295.3
|Texas A&M
|7-2 (5-1 SEC)
|30.9 / 21.2
|395.4 / 359.3
|Tennessee
|7-1 (4-1 SEC)
|38.1 / 12.4
|474.0 / 271.6
|Texas
|7-1 (3-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 11.5
|453.0 / 241.3
|LSU
|6-2 (3-1 SEC)
|32.8 / 22.8
|447.5 / 360.6
|Vanderbilt
|6-3 (3-2 SEC)
|30.3 / 21.0
|337.7 / 337.7
|Ole Miss
|7-2 (3-2 SEC)
|42.1 / 13.2
|555.6 / 316.4
|Alabama
|6-2 (3-2 SEC)
|37.6 / 18.6
|431.8 / 337.8
|South Carolina
|5-3 (3-3 SEC)
|30.5 / 18.9
|369.8 / 304.8
|Arkansas
|5-4 (3-3 SEC)
|33.0 / 26.3
|483.4 / 387.4
|Missouri
|6-2 (2-2 SEC)
|27.8 / 17.9
|399.5 / 299.6
|Florida
|4-4 (2-3 SEC)
|29.5 / 24.9
|390.1 / 381.4
|Oklahoma
|5-4 (1-4 SEC)
|25.3 / 21.0
|334.6 / 323.6
|Auburn
|3-6 (1-5 SEC)
|25.3 / 19.2
|419.8 / 314.4
|Kentucky
|3-6 (1-6 SEC)
|19.0 / 20.8
|313.7 / 328.9
|Mississippi State
|2-7 (0-5 SEC)
|29.1 / 34.6
|398.6 / 461.7
