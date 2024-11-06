Property Transfers Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024 ,as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Charlene Scruggs and Annie Marie Flowers to Joe Burgess, A parcel located in Section 12,

Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Blackacre Properties, LLC to Jason Ezell and Mary Ezell, A parcel located in the Southeast

Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Treasurer Loans of Batesville, Inc. to Dena Jones and Robert Jones, A parcel located in the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Rebecca Overstreet, acting through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to the U.S. Dept. of

Agriculture, Rural Development ℅ Information Systems Network, Lot 17, Chickasaw View

Subdivision.

Bobby L. Boothe, Jr. and James Bradley Booth to James Bradley Booth and Mary Wilson

Booth, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7

West.

Herman Gary Hicks, Jr. and Billie Jo Hicks to Jerry and Alice Jenkins, Lots 43 and 44, Section

K, Sardis Lake Estates.

Barry Ridgeway, Jr. to Amanda Walters, 0.83 acres, more or less, located in the North Half of

Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Bobo (Deceased) to Gregory Bobo, Theon Smith, Ian Smith, Kevyn Marie Bobo, Korliss

Bobo, Karter Bobo, and Kingston Bobo, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15,

Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Harvey Shaw and Mae Bell Shaw to James Wesley King, A fraction of the West 120 acres of

the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Christi McMinn to William Dugger, Jr., Lot 54 of the Jarratt Subdivision.

William Hussey, Jr. to William Dugger, Jr., Lot 54 of the Jarratt Subdivision.

Cheryl A. Davis to William Dugger, Jr., Lot 54 of the Jarratt Subdivision.

Martha Phelps Bowles to Donald B. Phelps, Jr. and Michael Shane Phelps, A part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, and a part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Rasha Smith to Southwest Stage Funding, LLC, Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Ethel McKinney to Lawrence McKinney, Jr., 0.72 acres located in the Southeast Quarter of

Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Shelly Snyder Simi and Tony Snyder to Jimmie and Vicki Smith, Two parcels of land located at

1090 Quitman Ave., Crowder.

Kristen Morgan to Christopher Hambick and Sharon Hambick, A fractional part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jackie Ellingburg to Eleazar Rios, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 14, Township 8

South, Range 6 West.

Jack and Bess Darby to FSB & Co., LLC, A parcel located in the North Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jack Darby and Bess Darby to Sunrise 1031, LLC, 3.65 acres, more or less, in the North Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Marvin Burdette to Marvin Burdette and Taneshia Smallie, 1.67 acres in Section 35, Township 8

South, Range 9 West.

William B. Wallace and Teresa F. Wallace to Tarrice Franklin, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Jeff Stevenson and Karen Stevenson to Catherine Broome, Lots 6 and 7, Hide-A-Way Hills

Subdivision, Section C.