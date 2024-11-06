Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (4-8-1) on Thursday, November 7 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (9-3-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Back
Justin Sourdif RW Out Undisclosed

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers’ 48 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Florida has conceded 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • They have the league’s eighth-best goal differential at +7.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 31 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Nashville has given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -13, they are 29th in the league.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Panthers (-182) Predators (+151) 6

