Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7 Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (4-8-1) on Thursday, November 7 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (9-3-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Back Justin Sourdif RW Out Undisclosed

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers’ 48 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Florida has conceded 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

They have the league’s eighth-best goal differential at +7.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 31 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 29th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-182) Predators (+151) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.