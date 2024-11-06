Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 9 Published 7:26 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) are only 2.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Each team has a strong rushing defense, with the Bulldogs 19th in the country against the run, and the Rebels first. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Georgia has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

