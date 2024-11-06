NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:27 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

If you’re wondering about the best ATS wager to make among the 14 NFL games in Week 10, we’re on the Cardinals at -1. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 10

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams -2.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -2.5

Rams -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -3 vs. Steelers

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -3

Commanders -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons -3.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -4 vs. Colts

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 5.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 5.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -4

Bills -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -4 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 14.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 14.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -4

Vikings -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +5.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 10.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 10.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -5.5

49ers -5.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Giants -6 vs. Panthers

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Giants by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Giants -6

Giants -6 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bears -6 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 13.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bears by 13.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bears -6

Bears -6 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens -6.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 14.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 14.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens -6.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 7

Nov. 7 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -7.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 19.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 19.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers -7.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -7.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs -8.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.