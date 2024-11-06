NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 7 Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the San Antonio Spurs, should provide some fireworks.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 7

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks -9.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Spurs -4.5

Spurs -4.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.0 total projected points)

Over (216.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5

Timberwolves -7.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

