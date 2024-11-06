NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 7
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the San Antonio Spurs, should provide some fireworks.
Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 7
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Bucks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: KJZZ and FDSWI
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Spurs -4.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: KATU and FDSSW
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -7.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN
- Live Stream: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+.
