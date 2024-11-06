Learning to dance in the rain Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

You’ve got to be kidding!

No ma’am. You need to come in, and let’s get this taken care of.

When I went to the dermatologist for wrinkle cream and decided to get my yearly

skin check I thought it would be strictly routine. I was surprised when she found a

spot to biopsy and more surprised still when the results showed skin cancer.

It wasn’t yet serious, and I left the office after having the procedure feeling good

that all was well. All was well, that is, until the next day when I got a look at the scar.

What I thought would be a nice, neat little character scar looked more like

something from a horror movie, to me at least. I gave into tears and cried until my

face was red and my eyes looked like someone had punched me. Then, I just got

plain mad!

It has been two weeks, and I get the stitches out today. Several mornings I woke

up thinking of what I was going to say to my surgeon. I had it all planned out, and it

was going to be as ugly as my arm.

Needless to say, I was feeling passionate about what I considered to be a pretty

messy mess. I prayed for guidance as I ranted in my head about how unfair this

whole thing was. I really tried to have a better attitude, but the poor me pity party

was on!

This morning my Bible reading was about how to act during trials. The part about

being swift to hear and slow to speak and get angry was just in time for my

appointment today.

While I was dealing with the medical stuff I also discovered a rental property had

termite damage so I was discouraged about that, as well. Things seemed to be piling

up, and I didn’t feel quite up to the challenge; thus the anger and tears.

I met someone from my pest control company to check things out while the

repairs at the property were being made. The damage was pretty extensive, and the

young man took a lot of time to inspect the area and give me his plans on how to

ensure we won’t have more problems.

Thankfully, what appeared to be active termites were actually ants moved into the damaged

wood.

We talked for a while, and I mentioned that I could tell from his demeanor that he

was a Christian. I told him I was praying that the back of the house would not show

any more damage, and that I was trying to have a positive attitude.

The young man said, “You know I’ve heard that it’s not just about waiting for the storm to pass,

but it’s about learning to dance in the rain. I’ll be praying with you about your house.”

I smiled big because this has been my mantra through tough times over the years.

This young man didn’t know that, but God did.