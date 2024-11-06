How to Watch the NBA Today, November 7 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The NBA’s three-game schedule today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Portland Trail Blazers against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

How to watch all the action in the NBA today is available here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 7

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

