How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7 Published 11:46 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The game between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

This season, 10 of Florida’s 13 games have gone over Thursday’s total of 6 goals.

There have been seven Nashville games with over 6 goals this season.

The Panthers score 3.69 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -188

The Panthers have been victorious in six of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Florida is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -188.

The Panthers’ implied moneyline win probability is 65.3% in this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: +156

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline four times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators have moneyline odds of +156 or longer for the first time.

Nashville has a 39.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 5, Nashville 2

Panthers Points Leaders

One of Florida’s top offensive options this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 21 points in 13 games.

With six goals and seven assists, Anton Lundell is one of the top contributors for Florida with his 13 points (one per game).

Sam Bennett has created 13 points for Florida in 13 games this season, netting a goal on 19% of his shots and putting up eight goals and five assists.

In nine games played this season, Sergei Bobrovsky (6-2-1) has given up 27 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has totaled four assists and six goals in 13 games, good for 10 points.

Ryan O’Reilly’s 10 points this season, including three goals and seven assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has seven points, courtesy of two goals (sixth on team) and five assists (third).

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 3-7-1 this season, amassing 291 saves and allowing 31 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (24th in the league).

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Sabres W 5-2 Away -149 11/1/2024 Stars W 6-4 Away -122 11/2/2024 Stars W 4-2 Home -109 11/7/2024 Predators – Home -188 11/9/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/12/2024 Devils – Home – 11/14/2024 Devils – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away +156 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

