Grenada man killed on I-55

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Staff reports

News Release
On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Mississippi
Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County.
A 2012 Infiniti G37 driven by 27-year-old Anthony L. Davis, Jr. of Charleston,
was traveling south on Interstate 55 when it collided with 36-year-old Willie C.
Deloach, Jr. of Grenada, who was attempting to cross the interstate.
Willie C. Deloach, Jr. received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced
dead on the scene.
This crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

