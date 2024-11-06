Distracted driver hits church sign Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

We have become like spiders caught in a web of distrust. We cannot see our own

enemy who we face every day. Distraction comes with many issues. We have learned

that our state has become one of the worst drivers in the whole country.

Many of us drive close to the side or edge because of drivers who hog the road. Just

the other day a week ago a distracted driver drove into our Church sign (brick wall).

Several feet from where the work was to be done on the road.

Distraction diverts the mind or attention from the task ahead. Learning how distracted

we have become; we cannot see the forest for the trees.

Sitting in the doctor’s office with a patient, a woman becomes distracted with a story

about the night before Halloween, as if she was the only one in the office waiting room.

Her phone was so loud, the patient could not hear their names being called.

Have we lost respect for our fellow man or is it where we are so distracted, we have

forgotten what it is like to be around each other. Security did ask her to turn it down,

finally.

Many drivers have become distracted by cell phones, tablets, and other devices.

Coming down my road or up the road, beware of the deer, they hang out in the low area

of the road. Sometimes they see you on the hill top and go back into the woods or stand

at a distance and watch you fly by.