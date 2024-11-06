Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Oct. 29

Miller St., 46 year old male with suicidal ideations, has cut his wrists.

Dora St., 75 year old female with difficulty breathing and weakness.

M Flowers Rd., vehicle fire, county requesting mutual aid, vehicle has been burning for 30

minutes and no response from county departments, close to a residence.

Broad St., 22 year old female having a panic attack.

Wood St., 70 year old male with high blood pressure, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 35N., Love’s Travel Stop, male patient having trouble breathing, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Oct. 30

Hwy. 6E, Mill Cross Rd. area, brush fire is spreading.

Hwy. 6E, Subway, male patient has pain in face and eyes.

Tubbs Rd., 35 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Broad St., 22 year old female with a panic attack.

Hwy. 6E, Family Pet Hospital, fire behind the building.

Hwy. 6E, Magnolia Counseling, subject having a seizure.

Armstrong St., 84 year old female with general sickness.

Hwy. 6E, WalMart area, vehicle accident with injuries.

Hwy. 51 near Walgreens, vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

Oct. 31

Broad St., medical alarm.

Jones St., power line on fire.

Trianon & Keating Rd., three vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

I-55 exit ramp, two vehicle accident with injuries.

Dickey Dr., 77 year old female with medical emergency.

Lester St., 51 year old female shaking and can’t get warm.

West St., 79 year old female with respiratory distress.

Nov. 1

Dogwood Lane, medical alarm.

Autumn Wood Cv., 77 year old female with possible heart attack.

Atkinson Rd., county asking for assistance, multiple cotton bales on fire in field.

Panola Ave., FUMC daycare, 38 year old female passed out, but breathing.

Hwys. 6 & 51, hit and run, airbags are deployed, no other information available.

Hwy. 51N, Dollar General, 17 year old male complaining on pain all over, possibly needs a

tetanus shot, Lifeguard reporting an extended response time.

Nov. 2

Tubbs Rd., unknown aged male bleeding from an assault, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6E, C-Store, male subject with headache and chest pain.

Hwy. 6 & Chapel Town Rd., male subject has been hit in the head with a backhoe bucket.

John R. Lovelace Dr., Rack Room Shoes, female subject has fallen and hit her head.

London Cove, list assist only.

Noble St., fire alarm.

Pollard St., 71 year old female with multiple health issues.

Armstrong St., 49 year old female with chest pain.

Nov. 3

Lakewood Dr., 18 year old female with medical emergency.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, fire alarm.

Vance St., elderly female unable to move.

Hwy. 6E, CB Custom’s, 64 year old male having chest pain.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial fire alarm.

Lester St., 62 year old female with a possible broken foot.

King St., 26 year old male with an altered mental status.

Keating Rd., Burke’s Outlet, female subject hurt her leg two weeks ago and now she can’t walk.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 40 year old male not breathing, unresponsive.

Oct. 4

Vance St., two power lines down, caller reports, one on a house.

Hwy. 35N, Trussell Park area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Hays St., fire alarm.

Hwy. 6, Waffle House, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Deer Creek Rd., medical alarm.