Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (107.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 5

5 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 60th at his position and 249th overall in the NFL, Spears has 25 fantasy points (five per game).

Spears has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets) over his past three games. He has accumulated 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in that time.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears posted a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts — Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

