Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the league (107.9 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Pollard worth starting? For a breakdown of his tilt against the Chargers, we’ve got you covered.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Pollard is 20th at his position and 54th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 93.7 (11.7 per game).

Pollard has 64 carries for 283 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 53 receiving yards on eight catches (13 targets) during his past three games. He has accumulated 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in that stretch.

Pollard has 103 carries for 464 yards and two touchdowns, plus 68 receiving yards on 13 catches (18 targets) in his past five games. He has picked up 65.2 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in that stretch.

In his best game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Pollard put up a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!