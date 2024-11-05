November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:39 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Minnesota Wild is a game to see on a Tuesday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.
Info on how to watch Tuesday’s NHL action is available for you.
How to Watch November 5 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.