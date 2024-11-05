November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:39 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Minnesota Wild is a game to see on a Tuesday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.

Info on how to watch Tuesday’s NHL action is available for you.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

November 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow