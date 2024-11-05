Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (195.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting? For a breakdown of his game against the Chargers, we’ve got you covered.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 78th at his position and 219th overall in the NFL, Westbrook-Ikhine has 34.8 fantasy points (seven per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 9.3 fantasy points (27.9 total) over his past three games. He has 99 yards receiving, on nine catches (14 targets), and three touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — last week against the New England Patriots — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 11 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 50 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 6.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on two targets. That was in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

