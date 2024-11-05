NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 6 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The outings in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Detroit Pistons squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 6

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Hornets -1.5

Hornets -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSFL

FDSIN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics -7.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.6 total projected points)

Over (229.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 8.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 8.7 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies -1.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 1 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.2 total projected points)

Over (215.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW

SCHN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks -10.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and CHSN

KFAA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSOK

ALT and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Suns -5.5

Suns -5.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.3 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 8.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)

Over (220.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN

AZFamily and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers -1.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 18.1 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.7 total projected points)

Over (221.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Kings -10.5

Kings -10.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)

Over (238.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

