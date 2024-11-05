NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 6
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The outings in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Detroit Pistons squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 6
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Hornets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSFL
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSFL
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Celtics -7.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 8.7 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Grizzlies -1.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 14.8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Mavericks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and CHSN
- TV Channel: KFAA and CHSN
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -6.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSOK
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSOK
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Suns -5.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Clippers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Kings -10.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 12.7 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
