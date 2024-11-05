NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers Picks for November 6 Published 11:39 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

If you want to gain an edge on Wednesday’s game, check out the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Memphis has three wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 4-3-0.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Grizzlies have one win ATS (1-4) this season.

The Lakers are 3-1 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (230.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Lakers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in four of seven outings.

Memphis has an average point total of 226.4 in its contests this year, 4.1 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Los Angeles has a 227.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.7 more points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Lakers have scored the 15th-most points.

The Lakers have allowed the 17th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 27th-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Lakers (-105)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Memphis has won two of its five games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of -105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 53.5% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.