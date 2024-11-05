Lions, Vikings, Week 10 NFL Power Rankings
Published 6:20 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024
As we head into Week 10 of the NFL schedule, which team is on top? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 24-14 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 21-13 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 30-24 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 41-10 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 27-22 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 24-14 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
9. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 28-23 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 26-18 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 27-10 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 29-9 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 41-10 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 26-20 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 21-13 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 27-21 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 29-9 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 21-13 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 26-20 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
21. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 41-24 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. New York Jets
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 21-13 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 27-21 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 23-22 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. New York Giants
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 27-22 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 41-24 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 28-23 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 27-10 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
29. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 30-27 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 23-22 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.