Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6 Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Lakers 117 – Grizzlies 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1.5)

Grizzlies (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.0)

Lakers (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.3

The Lakers (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 19.6% more often than the Grizzlies (3-5-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles’ games have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven), less often than Memphis’ games have (five out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 2-1, while the Grizzlies are 2-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 116.1 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing 118.4 points per contest at the other end (24th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing only 42 rebounds per game. It ranks 25th in the league by pulling down 41.6 boards per contest.

This year, the Lakers rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 27.1 per game.

Los Angeles is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.4 (worst), they rank 17th in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies put up 117.1 points per game and allow 115, making them eighth in the league offensively and 18th on defense.

At 47 rebounds per game and 43.3 rebounds allowed, Memphis is seventh and 14th in the league, respectively.

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 25th in the league in committing them (15.6 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (13.9 per game).

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

