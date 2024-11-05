Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6
Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Lakers 117 – Grizzlies 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.3
- The Lakers (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 19.6% more often than the Grizzlies (3-5-0) this year.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles’ games have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven), less often than Memphis’ games have (five out of eight).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 2-1, while the Grizzlies are 2-1 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Lakers are putting up 116.1 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing 118.4 points per contest at the other end (24th-ranked).
- Los Angeles ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing only 42 rebounds per game. It ranks 25th in the league by pulling down 41.6 boards per contest.
- This year, the Lakers rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 27.1 per game.
- Los Angeles is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).
- While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.4 (worst), they rank 17th in the league with a 35.1% three-point percentage.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies put up 117.1 points per game and allow 115, making them eighth in the league offensively and 18th on defense.
- At 47 rebounds per game and 43.3 rebounds allowed, Memphis is seventh and 14th in the league, respectively.
- This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.5 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 25th in the league in committing them (15.6 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (13.9 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
