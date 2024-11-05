How to Watch the NBA Today, November 6 Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics square off in one of 12 exciting games on the NBA slate today.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – November 6

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSFL

FDSIN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW

SCHN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and CHSN

KFAA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSOK

ALT and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN

AZFamily and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

