How to Pick the Capitals vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 6 Published 11:46 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Wanting to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET) between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Capitals vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.5 goals)

Washington and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) eight times this season.

There have been seven Nashville games with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 6.6 goals per game, 1.0999999999999996 more than the over/under for this contest.

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.9 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Capitals Moneyline: -111

The Capitals were victorious all three games when favored on the moneyline.

Washington has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -111 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Capitals have a 52.6% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: -109

Nashville is looking for its first win as the moneyline underdog this season (in three opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are -109 or longer, they are yet to win a game in three opportunities.

Nashville has a 52.2% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Washington 5, Nashville 1

Capitals Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Washington, Dylan Strome has put up 17 points.

Alexander Ovechkin is another of Washington’s major contributors currently with 14 total points (seven goals and seven assists) to his name.

Washington’s scoring effort is aided by Connor McMichael’s 14 points. He’s contributed five assists.

Across six games played, Charlie Lindgren has a goaltending record of 3-3-0. During those games, he’s allowed 16 goals while recording 139 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (0.8 per game). He has totaled six goals and four assists in 12 games (playing 19:26 per game).

Ryan O’Reilly has made a major impact for Nashville this season with nine points, thanks to three goals and six assists.

Roman Josi has scored one goal and contributed six assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of seven.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 3-6-1 on the season, giving up 28 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collecting 258 saves with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league).

Capitals’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Canadiens W 6-3 Home -227 11/2/2024 Blue Jackets W 7-2 Home -274 11/3/2024 Hurricanes L 4-2 Away +224 11/6/2024 Predators – Home -111 11/8/2024 Penguins – Home – 11/9/2024 Blues – Away – 11/13/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away -109 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away –

Washington vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

