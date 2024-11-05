Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – November 6 Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) have three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies have seven players on the injury report.

In their last game on Monday, the Grizzlies suffered a 106-104 loss to the Nets. Zach Edey’s team-leading 25 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

The Lakers dropped their most recent outing 115-103 against the Pistons on Monday. Davis scored a team-best 37 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Desmond Bane SG Out Oblique 18.8 5.4 2.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 5.6 2.2 2.8 Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle John Konchar SG Questionable Quadricep 5.0 4.7 1.0 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Christian Wood PF Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Foot Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 32.6 11.6 3.0

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 229.5

