Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – November 6

Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 6

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) have three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies have seven players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In their last game on Monday, the Grizzlies suffered a 106-104 loss to the Nets. Zach Edey’s team-leading 25 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

The Lakers dropped their most recent outing 115-103 against the Pistons on Monday. Davis scored a team-best 37 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
Desmond Bane SG Out Oblique 18.8 5.4 2.8
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 5.6 2.2 2.8
Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle
John Konchar SG Questionable Quadricep 5.0 4.7 1.0
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Christian Wood PF Out Knee
Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Foot
Anthony Davis PF Questionable Ankle 32.6 11.6 3.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Grizzlies -1.5 229.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 4

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – November 4

Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 4

Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4

Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - November 2

Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 2

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today – November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow