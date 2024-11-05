Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – November 6
Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) have three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies have seven players on the injury report.
In their last game on Monday, the Grizzlies suffered a 106-104 loss to the Nets. Zach Edey’s team-leading 25 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.
The Lakers dropped their most recent outing 115-103 against the Pistons on Monday. Davis scored a team-best 37 points for the Lakers in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Out
|Oblique
|18.8
|5.4
|2.8
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.6
|2.2
|2.8
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|5.0
|4.7
|1.0
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Christian Wood
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|32.6
|11.6
|3.0
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|229.5
