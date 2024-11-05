Discover the Best Week 10 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Week 10 NFL lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Detroit Lions playing the Houston Texans.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured in this article.
Bengals at Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Lamar Jackson Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 49.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Joe Burrow Props: 264.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Giants at Panthers
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Munich, Germany
Vikings at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Bills at Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Patriots at Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Steelers at Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Falcons at Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
49ers at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Broncos at Chiefs
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Titans at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Inglewood, California
Jets at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
Eagles at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Lions at Texans
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10
- Location: Houston, Texas
Dolphins at Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11
- Location: Inglewood, California
