Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will match up with the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (195.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming game against the Chargers this week, should Okonkwo be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 19.9 fantasy points (2.5 per game), Okonkwo is 38th at his position and 279th in the league.

In his past three games, Okonkwo has accumulated 8.2 fantasy points (2.7 per game). He has 102 receiving yards on nine catches (13 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Okonkwo has averaged 1.9 fantasy points (9.3 total) in his past five games. He has 113 yards receiving, on 13 catches (19 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, Chigoziem Okonkwo posted a season-high 7.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 8 against the Detroit Lions — Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 14 yards, on five targets.

