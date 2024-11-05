Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6

Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (8-3), which currently has four players listed, as the Capitals ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip
T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back
Jakob Chychrun D Out Upper Body
Matt Roy D Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals’ 46 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
  • Washington has allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
  • Their +13 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 29 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has given up 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.
  • They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Capitals (-119) Predators (-101) 5

