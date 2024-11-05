Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Wideout Calvin Ridley faces a matchup against the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Tennessee Titans play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his tilt against the Chargers, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Ridley is 45th at his position and 146th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 53.1 (6.6 per game).

In his past three games, Ridley has averaged 8.0 fantasy points (24.1 total). He has 258 receiving yards on 18 catches (32 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Ridley has accumulated 26.5 fantasy points (5.3 per game) in his past five games. He has 263 yards receiving, on 19 catches (43 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 2 against the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, nine yards, on three targets.

