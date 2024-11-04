Sybil G. Finnie, 70

Sybil G. Finnie, a loving mother, sister, and grandmother, was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Helena, Arkansas. After a life filled with love, memories, and devotion to her family, she peacefully passed away on Oct. 28, 2024, at her home in Sardis with her son, Wesley Von Kanel by her side.

Sybil was a source of strength and warmth to everyone who knew her. Her spirit was in the beauty of the world around her, evident in her love for plating flowers that brightened her home and the lives of those she cherished. She found immense joy in spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylee Von Kanel, creating lasting memories that they will carry with them forever.

She shared a deep bond with her sisters, Sydney Oberle of West Helena, AR, Sylvia Kimsey of Smithville, MO, and Marilynn Fitzgerald of Little Rock, AR. Together, they created a tapestry of moments filled with laughter and support that underscored the importance of family throughout their lives.

Sybil was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Wayne “Don” Finnie, whose love and partnership spurred her through life’s many seasons. She was also preceded by her father, Johnny S. Griffey, and her mother, Ernestine Walden Griffey, who provided the foundation of love and guidance that shaped the remarkable woman she became.

As we gather to remember Sybil at a later time, we will celebrate a life that radiated kindness, joy, and love. Her legacy will continue to bloom through her children and grandchildren, and her spirit will forever reside in the hearts of those she touched.