Ole Miss vs. LIU Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4 Published 3:54 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday’s contest between the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) and Long Island Sharks (0-0) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 85-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 4.

Based on our computer prediction, LIU is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 26.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -26.5

Ole Miss -26.5 Point total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -100000, LIU +4000

Ole Miss vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 85, LIU 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. LIU

Pick ATS: LIU (+26.5)

LIU (+26.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Ole Miss was 134th in the nation in points scored (74.9 per game) and 243rd in points conceded (73.9) last season.

On the boards, the Rebels were 310th in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) last season. They were 230th in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

Ole Miss was 57th in the nation in assists (15.1 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Rebels were 171st in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last season. They were 34th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Ole Miss was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 190th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last season.

Last year, the Rebels took 35.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.7% of the Rebels’ baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

LIU Performance Insights

Last year LIU averaged 66.5 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 76.8 points per contest (311th-ranked).

The Sharks ranked 23rd-worst in the country with 35.1 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they grabbed 31.8 boards per game (194th-ranked in college basketball).

LIU ranked 224th in the nation with 12.6 dimes per game.

The Sharks averaged 13.9 turnovers per game (17th-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.1 turnovers per game (184th-ranked).

While the Sharks were in the bottom 25 in the nation in three-pointers per game with 5.4 (21st-worst), they ranked 321st in college basketball with a 31.0% three-point percentage.

With 6.3 threes conceded per game, LIU was 44th in the nation. It gave up a 31.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 34th in college basketball.

LIU took 70.1% two-pointers and 29.9% threes last year. Of the team’s buckets, 77.8% were two-pointers and 22.2% were threes.

