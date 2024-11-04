Memphis vs. Rice Nov. 8 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:23 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Memphis Tigers and Rice Owls will meet on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in a matchup of AAC squads.

Want to see Memphis play Rice in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Memphis vs. Rice game info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Memphis vs. Rice statistical matchup

Memphis Rice 439.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.2 (105th) 352.7 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.1 (36th) 157.0 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (116th) 282.9 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.9 (78th) 7 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (114th) 16 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (104th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Memphis leaders

The Tigers’ offense has been carried by Mario Anderson, who has rushed for 833 yards (92.6 yards per carry) and 14 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he’s put up in the ground attack, Anderson has 39 grabs (on 46 targets) for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

In nine games, Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,532 yards (281.3 yards per game) to go along with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

When he’s not airing it out, Henigan has scrambled for 93 yards (10.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in nine games.

As part of the Tigers’ air attack, DeMeer Blankumsee has grabbed 34 balls on 56 targets for 477 yards and five touchdowns.

Buy Memphis or Rice gear at Fanatics!

Rice leaders

On the ground, Dean Connors has eight touchdowns and 623 yards (69.2 per game).

Connors also has 48 catches for 316 yards and one TD.

In eight games, E.J. Warner has passed for 1,812 yards (226.5 per game), with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.9%.

On the ground, Warner has scored one touchdown and picked up 5 yards.

In nine games, Matt Sykes has 49 receptions for 582 yards (64.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.