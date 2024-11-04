Leafy greens benefit grown in raised beds Published 8:04 am Monday, November 4, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

I recently visited Buds and Blooms Nursery in Wesson, Mississippi, where they were growing some gorgeous leafy greens in raised beds.

Raised beds are ideal for cool-season vegetables because they offer improved drainage, help prevent soil compaction and warm up faster in the cooler months. This creates an optimal environment for root development and helps prevent waterlogging, which is crucial for healthy plant growth.

The Chinese cabbage growing at Buds and Blooms is a standout.

This plant prefers rich, well-drained soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH of 6.0-7.0. It thrives in cooler temperatures between 45 and 75 degrees. For best results, plant Chinese cabbage in a location that receives full sun to partial shade, and make sure it gets consistent moisture. Dry conditions can cause the plant to bolt.

Bolting is when a crop prematurely grows flower stalks and produces seeds. The result is inedible, bitter-tasting leaves or poor-quality produce.

Chinese cabbage can be direct-seeded or transplanted into the garden, and it matures in 70-85 days. The lush green leaves are not only beautiful but packed with nutrients. This makes them perfect for fresh salads, stir-fries or fermenting into kimchi.

The Chioggia Guardsmark beets grown in the raised beds at Buds and Blooms are another fantastic cool-season crop.

These heirloom beets prefer well-drained, loose soil rich in organic matter. They grow best in temperatures between 50 and 65 degrees.

Chioggia Guardsmark beet seeds can be sown directly into the garden as soon as the soil can be worked in early fall or spring. Space seeds about 1 inch apart, and thin the seedlings to 3-4 inches apart once they emerge to give the roots plenty of room to develop.

Chioggia Guardsmark beets produce striking roots with pink and white rings and edible, bright green leaves with burgundy-red veins. These leaves can be harvested throughout the growing season and used in salads or sautéed like Swiss chard. The roots are ready to harvest in 55-65 days.

At Buds and Blooms, I loved the Dinosaur kale they had growing in raised beds. This variety is one of the best for overwintering. This hardy green thrives in well-drained, loamy soil with a pH between 6.0 and 7.5.

Dinosaur kale prefers full sun but can tolerate partial shade, especially in warmer areas. It is incredibly cold-tolerant, even surviving temperatures down to 20 degrees when given some frost protection.

Sow seeds about one-fourth to one-half inch deep, spacing them 12 to 18 inches apart for full-size plants. This variety can be grown year-round in milder climates, with leaves ready for harvest in about 60 days.

The dark blue-green, wrinkled leaves have a tender texture and a slightly sweet, earthy flavor, making them a popular choice for both fresh salads and cooking. Its tall, upright growth habit — reaching 2-3 feet tall — makes kale an attractive addition to edible landscapes and ornamental gardens alike.

When growing these cool-season vegetables in raised beds, I recommend watering regularly, especially during dry spells. Feed plants with a balanced, organic fertilizer to ensure they receive the nutrients needed for vigorous growth.

By incorporating cool-season leafy green vegetables into your garden, you can enjoy fresh, homegrown produce even during the winter months.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Eddie Smith is a gardening specialist and Pearl River County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He is also host of the popular Southern Gardening television program. Locate Southern Gardening products online at http://extension.msstate.edu/s hows/southern-gardening.]