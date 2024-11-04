How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream – November 4
Published 8:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against the Long Island Sharks (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024 on SEC Network+.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rebels had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Sharks’ opponents hit.
- In games Ole Miss shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 11-2 overall.
- The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sharks ranked 194th.
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Rebels scored were just 1.9 fewer points than the Sharks allowed (76.8).
- Ole Miss went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
LIU Stats Insights
- The Sharks shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
- Last season, LIU had a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Rebels ranked 191st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Sharks ranked 254th.
- The Sharks scored an average of 66.5 points per game last year, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.9 the Rebels gave up to opponents.
- LIU went 7-5 last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
- The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
LIU Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- LIU put up more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (62.9) last season.
- At home, the Sharks conceded 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.8.
- At home, LIU made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (4.7). LIU’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (28.3%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/11/2024
|@ Air Force
|–
|Clune Arena
|11/15/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|–
|Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.