How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream – November 4

The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against the Long Island Sharks (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. LIU Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

Last season, the Rebels had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Sharks’ opponents hit.

In games Ole Miss shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 11-2 overall.

The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sharks ranked 194th.

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Rebels scored were just 1.9 fewer points than the Sharks allowed (76.8).

Ole Miss went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

Last season, LIU had a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Rebels ranked 191st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Sharks ranked 254th.

The Sharks scored an average of 66.5 points per game last year, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.9 the Rebels gave up to opponents.

LIU went 7-5 last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

LIU put up more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (62.9) last season.

At home, the Sharks conceded 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.8.

At home, LIU made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (4.7). LIU’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (28.3%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 LIU – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/8/2024 Grambling – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/12/2024 South Alabama – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/11/2024 @ Air Force – Clune Arena 11/15/2024 @ Cal Baptist – Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center

