How to Watch Memphis vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – November 4 Published 8:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Missouri Tigers (0-0) take on the Memphis Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at FedExForum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Missouri Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games Memphis shot better than 44.6% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.

The Memphis Tigers were the 94th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Missouri Tigers finished 351st.

Last year, the Memphis Tigers scored 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 76.2 the Missouri Tigers gave up.

Memphis went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Missouri Tigers shot 43.9% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.8% the Memphis Tigers’ opponents shot last season.

Missouri went 7-12 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Missouri Tigers were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Memphis Tigers finished 46th.

The Missouri Tigers put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Memphis Tigers gave up.

When Missouri allowed fewer than 80.5 points last season, it went 8-13.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis averaged the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (81.9) last year.

The Memphis Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.8 in road games.

Memphis averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.3, 39.2%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Missouri averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (73.4) than away (70.2).

In 2023-24, the Missouri Tigers allowed 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than away (77.1).

Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (32.9%) as well.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Missouri – FedExForum 11/9/2024 @ UNLV – Thomas & Mack Center 11/15/2024 Ohio – FedExForum

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 @ Memphis – FedExForum 11/8/2024 Howard – Mizzou Arena 11/11/2024 Eastern Washington – Mizzou Arena

