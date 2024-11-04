How to Watch Memphis vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – November 4
Published 8:42 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Missouri Tigers (0-0) take on the Memphis Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at FedExForum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Missouri Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games Memphis shot better than 44.6% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.
- The Memphis Tigers were the 94th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Missouri Tigers finished 351st.
- Last year, the Memphis Tigers scored 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 76.2 the Missouri Tigers gave up.
- Memphis went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Missouri Tigers shot 43.9% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.8% the Memphis Tigers’ opponents shot last season.
- Missouri went 7-12 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Missouri Tigers were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Memphis Tigers finished 46th.
- The Missouri Tigers put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Memphis Tigers gave up.
- When Missouri allowed fewer than 80.5 points last season, it went 8-13.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis averaged the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (81.9) last year.
- The Memphis Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.8 in road games.
- Memphis averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.3, 39.2%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Missouri averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (73.4) than away (70.2).
- In 2023-24, the Missouri Tigers allowed 3.0 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than away (77.1).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (32.9%) as well.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|–
|FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|–
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|–
|FedExForum
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Memphis
|–
|FedExForum
|11/8/2024
|Howard
|–
|Mizzou Arena
|11/11/2024
|Eastern Washington
|–
|Mizzou Arena
