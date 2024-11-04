Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4
Published 7:18 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Nets 117 – Grizzlies 115
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-2.3)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.5
- The Grizzlies (3-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 28.5% less often than the Nets (5-2-0) this year.
- Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 80% of the time.
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven), which is more often than Brooklyn’s games have (four out of seven).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 2-3, while the Grizzlies are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies rank sixth in the NBA with 119 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 20th with 116.3 points allowed per game.
- Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 47.4 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking best in the NBA with 30.7 assists per contest.
- So far this year, Memphis is averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 35.3% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from downtown.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Nets Performance Insights
- The Nets are 13th in the league in points scored (114.6 per game) and 17th in points conceded (115.1).
- In 2024-25, Brooklyn is worst in the league in rebounds (39.3 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.7).
- At 26.7 assists per game, the Nets are 11th in the NBA.
- Brooklyn is ninth in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.6). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.