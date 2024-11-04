Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4 Published 7:18 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nets 117 – Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 5.5)

Nets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-2.3)

Nets (-2.3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Grizzlies (3-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 28.5% less often than the Nets (5-2-0) this year.

Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 80% of the time.

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven), which is more often than Brooklyn’s games have (four out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 2-3, while the Grizzlies are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies rank sixth in the NBA with 119 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 20th with 116.3 points allowed per game.

Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 47.4 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking best in the NBA with 30.7 assists per contest.

So far this year, Memphis is averaging 15.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 35.3% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from downtown.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 13th in the league in points scored (114.6 per game) and 17th in points conceded (115.1).

In 2024-25, Brooklyn is worst in the league in rebounds (39.3 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.7).

At 26.7 assists per game, the Nets are 11th in the NBA.

Brooklyn is ninth in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.1).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.6). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

