Becky Ann Newton, 71 Published 8:09 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Becky Ann Newton, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Nov. 1,2024, at the age of 71. Born on March 1, 1953, Becky lived a life full of love, family and meaningful contributions to her community.

Becky’s professional journey saw her retire from positions at the Internal Revenue Service and GE Aerospace. Becky found immense joy in her hobbies. She had a fondness for visiting the casino, relishing the thrill and excitement of the games. She treasured her time spent with her grandchildren, who brought her unparalleled happiness. Reading was another of her great loves; it allowed her to explore new worlds and ideas, enriching her life in many ways.

She leaves behind her beloved son, Dustin Nix (Katina), and her cherished daughter, Katrina Nix, both of Batesville. Becky’s legacy continues through her loving grandchildren: Hunter Lenard, Fisher Caine, Dustin Nix Jr., and Susie Champion, as well as her six great-grandchildren who were a source of pride and joy for her.

Becky also shared a special bond with her family. She is survived by her dear mother, Ann Baker; her siblings: Thomas Baker, Vickie Gardino, and Sandra Baker, who will remember her fondly.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Earl Baker, and two of her children, Christopher Allen Nix and Diana Dubois. Their memories remain an integral part of her life story.

A visitation will be held on Nov. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a memorial service will take place in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m.

Becky Ann Newton’s memory will live on through her family and friends, who are grateful for the moments shared and the love she imparted throughout her life. Her spirit will always be remembered and cherished by those who knew and loved her.