AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Published 8:14 pm Monday, November 4, 2024
Trying to find information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 11? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Temple vs. Tulane matchup, and taking Tulane (-26.5) over Temple on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.
Best Week 11 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane -26.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 35.0 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 13.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 8 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UConn -6.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 8.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: East Carolina -7.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 8.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 7 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 2.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 11 AAC Total Bets
Over 49.5 – Temple vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 58.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 52.5 – Rice vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 8 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 63.5 – Army vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 65.0 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 57.5 – Navy vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Total: 58.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 56.5 – UConn vs. UAB
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Week 11 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|8-0 (6-0 AAC)
|37.9 / 11.3
|433.9 / 272.8
|Tulane
|7-2 (5-0 AAC)
|39.8 / 20.1
|425.7 / 325.7
|Navy
|6-2 (4-1 AAC)
|36.6 / 24.1
|398.1 / 393.6
|Memphis
|7-2 (3-2 AAC)
|34.2 / 23.4
|439.9 / 352.7
|North Texas
|5-3 (2-2 AAC)
|40.8 / 36.9
|527.6 / 449.0
|East Carolina
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|30.4 / 28.4
|397.5 / 392.5
|South Florida
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|27.5 / 28.9
|372.3 / 435.6
|Charlotte
|3-6 (2-3 AAC)
|21.3 / 34.2
|329.2 / 417.3
|Rice
|3-6 (2-3 AAC)
|21.9 / 23.3
|331.2 / 317.1
|UTSA
|4-5 (2-3 AAC)
|29.3 / 32.6
|426.1 / 381.1
|Temple
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|20.9 / 35.4
|320.6 / 394.8
|UAB
|2-6 (1-4 AAC)
|25.8 / 35.5
|394.4 / 392.8
|Tulsa
|3-6 (1-4 AAC)
|24.8 / 38.4
|383.7 / 449.4
|Florida Atlantic
|2-6 (0-4 AAC)
|24.0 / 30.1
|366.5 / 409.8
