AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11

Published 8:14 pm Monday, November 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Trying to find information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 11? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Temple vs. Tulane matchup, and taking Tulane (-26.5) over Temple on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.

Best Week 11 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Tulane -26.5 vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 35.0 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. Rice

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 13.3 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 8 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: UConn -6.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 8.3 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: East Carolina -7.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: East Carolina by 8.9 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 7 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 2.5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 11 AAC Total Bets

Over 49.5 – Temple vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Total: 58.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 52.5 – Rice vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Total: 50.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 8 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 63.5 – Army vs. North Texas

  • Matchup: Army Black Knights at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Total: 65.0 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 57.5 – Navy vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Total: 58.3 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 56.5 – UConn vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UConn Huskies at UAB Blazers
  • Projected Total: 56.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Week 11 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Army 8-0 (6-0 AAC) 37.9 / 11.3 433.9 / 272.8
Tulane 7-2 (5-0 AAC) 39.8 / 20.1 425.7 / 325.7
Navy 6-2 (4-1 AAC) 36.6 / 24.1 398.1 / 393.6
Memphis 7-2 (3-2 AAC) 34.2 / 23.4 439.9 / 352.7
North Texas 5-3 (2-2 AAC) 40.8 / 36.9 527.6 / 449.0
East Carolina 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 30.4 / 28.4 397.5 / 392.5
South Florida 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 27.5 / 28.9 372.3 / 435.6
Charlotte 3-6 (2-3 AAC) 21.3 / 34.2 329.2 / 417.3
Rice 3-6 (2-3 AAC) 21.9 / 23.3 331.2 / 317.1
UTSA 4-5 (2-3 AAC) 29.3 / 32.6 426.1 / 381.1
Temple 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 20.9 / 35.4 320.6 / 394.8
UAB 2-6 (1-4 AAC) 25.8 / 35.5 394.4 / 392.8
Tulsa 3-6 (1-4 AAC) 24.8 / 38.4 383.7 / 449.4
Florida Atlantic 2-6 (0-4 AAC) 24.0 / 30.1 366.5 / 409.8

