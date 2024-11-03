Week 11 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Published 9:40 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 11 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

On the Week 11 FBS schedule, we have Notre Dame (-4.5) as the best bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay opportunities.

See computer picks and insights for that game and more in the article below.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Pick: Notre Dame -4.5 vs. Florida State

  • Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 30.9 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Virginia Tech +4.5 vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Virginia Tech by 4.4 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Memphis vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 4

Memphis vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 9

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 9

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow