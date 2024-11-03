Week 11 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 9:40 am Sunday, November 3, 2024
On the Week 11 FBS schedule, we have Notre Dame (-4.5) as the best bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay opportunities.
See computer picks and insights for that game and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Notre Dame -4.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 30.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 9
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Virginia Tech +4.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Virginia Tech by 4.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
