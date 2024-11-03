Titans vs. Patriots Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 9 Published 6:50 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

We have same-game parlay recommendations as the Tennessee Titans (1-6) enter a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Patriots Spread

Spread: Titans -3 (-115), Patriots +3 (-105)

Titans -3 (-115), Patriots +3 (-105) Computer Pick: Titans

Titans The Titans are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

The Patriots are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

New England has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Patriots Total

Total: 38.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

38.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games in 2024 have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

So far in 2024, Patriots games have hit the over in five of eight games (62.5%).

These two teams average 32.6 points per game combined, 5.9 less than this game’s total.

These teams allow a combined 52.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -255, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +188

-255, +188 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game hitting the over on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop nets $40.82 on a $10 bet .

. If you pick the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay earns $38.66 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, picking the Patriots to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop bet nets $43.07 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Patriots to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his touchdown prop pays out $40.82 on a $10 bet.

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

