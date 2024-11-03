SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 11
Published 1:21 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 11 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th
- Last Game Result: W 63-31 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
- Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: South Carolina
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
- Last Game Result: W 44-20 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: W 28-18 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 8: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd
- Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 59-14 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 12: Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th
- Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Missouri
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
- Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
- Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: W 45-20 vs UMass
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN
