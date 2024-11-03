Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4 Published 9:41 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

As they prepare for their Monday, November 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-6-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Drew Doughty D Out Ankle Arthur Kaliyev RW Out Clavicle

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 29 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 15th in goals against, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Los Angeles’ total of 39 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Predators vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-140) Kings (+118) 6.5

