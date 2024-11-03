Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4
Published 9:41 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
As they prepare for their Monday, November 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-6-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Drew Doughty
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Arthur Kaliyev
|RW
|Out
|Clavicle
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 29 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville ranks 15th in goals against, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles’ total of 39 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Predators vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-140)
|Kings (+118)
|6.5
