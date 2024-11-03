Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4

Published 9:41 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 4

As they prepare for their Monday, November 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-6-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Drew Doughty D Out Ankle
Arthur Kaliyev RW Out Clavicle

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 29 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 15th in goals against, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles’ total of 39 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
  • They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-140) Kings (+118) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - November 2

Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 2

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today – November 2

76ers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - November 2

76ers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – November 2

Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 31

Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow