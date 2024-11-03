Ole Miss vs. Georgia Nov. 9 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will face a conference opponent when they visit the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Ole Miss 431.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 555.6 (2nd) 295.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.4 (35th) 132.3 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (46th) 299.0 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.1 (1st) 12 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (16th) 11 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (26th)

Georgia leaders

Jaxson Dart has 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions in nine games, completing 71.7% of his throws for 3,210 yards (356.7 per game).

On the ground, Dart has scored three touchdowns and picked up 255 yards.

Tre Harris has 60 catches for 1,020 yards (145.7 per game) and six touchdowns in seven games.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run for 693 yards (77.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in nine games.

Ole Miss leaders

In eight games for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has led the offense with 2,302 yards (287.8 yards per game) while compiling 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 65.5% completion percentage.

As part of the Bulldogs’ ground game, Trevor Etienne has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.1 YPC.

The Bulldogs’ air attack has been helped by the receiving skills of Etienne, who has caught 20 balls (on 23 targets) for 130 yards and zero touchdowns.

As part of the Bulldogs’ offense, Dillon Bell has reeled in 30 balls on 47 targets for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

