NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
In a Monday NBA slate that features a lot of exciting contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to catch.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 4
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -9.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Bulls -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Pelicans -2.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Mavericks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10.0 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (239.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Suns -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
