NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4

In a Monday NBA slate that features a lot of exciting contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to catch.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -9.5

Warriors -9.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.2 total projected points)

Over (238.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Bulls -6.5

Bulls -6.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and MSG

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)

Over (217.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans -2.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks -5.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10.0 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 10.0 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)

Over (228.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (239.5 total projected points)

Over (239.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)

Over (214.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW

