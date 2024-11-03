How to Watch the NBA Today, November 4
Published 10:26 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
There are 15 contests on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Orlando Magic against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 4
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
