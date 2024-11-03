How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4 Published 11:54 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) battle the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) on November 4, 2024. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Nets’ opponents have made.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Grizzlies are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

The 119 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 3.9 more points than the Nets give up (115.1).

Memphis has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.6% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Nets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 14th.

The Nets score only 1.7 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Grizzlies give up (116.3).

Brooklyn has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 116.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies played worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game in away games.

Memphis gave up 111.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 114.3 away from home.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (13) than when playing on the road (13.2). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets scored more points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (108.5) last season.

At home, the Nets allowed 111 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.5.

The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.2%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Desmond Bane Out Oblique Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Marcus Smart Out Ankle Cam Spencer Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot John Konchar Questionable Quadricep Luke Kennard Out Foot

Nets Injuries