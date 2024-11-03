How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published 11:54 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) battle the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) on November 4, 2024. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Nets’ opponents have made.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.
- The 119 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 3.9 more points than the Nets give up (115.1).
- Memphis has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.6% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Nets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 14th.
- The Nets score only 1.7 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Grizzlies give up (116.3).
- Brooklyn has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 116.3 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies played worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game in away games.
- Memphis gave up 111.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 114.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (13) than when playing on the road (13.2). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets scored more points at home (112.2 per game) than on the road (108.5) last season.
- At home, the Nets allowed 111 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.5.
- The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.2%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Desmond Bane
|Out
|Oblique
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Foot
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Out
|Hamstring
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Foot
|Trendon Watford
|Questionable
|Hamstring