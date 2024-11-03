How to Pick the Predators vs. Kings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 4 Published 11:46 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

Wanting to place some wagers on the upcoming contest (Monday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena Below, we provide our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Predators vs. Kings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total five times.

Five of Los Angeles’ games have finished with more than 6.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.6099999999999994 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s total is 0.2 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators are 4-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter, Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of the time).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 58.0% chance to win.

Kings Moneyline: +117

Los Angeles has secured an upset victory two times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in six games as the underdog).

When the Kings’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they are yet to win a game in two opportunities.

Los Angeles’ implied probability to win this matchup is 46.1% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 10 points.

Having scored three goals and adding six assists, Ryan O’Reilly is an important piece of the offense for Nashville through 11 games.

With seven points through 11 games (one goal and six assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offense this season.

Juuse Saros (3-5-1) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Kings Points Leaders

Anze Kopitar is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (1.1 per game). He has scored four goals and nine assists in 12 games (playing 18:52 per game).

Brandt Clarke’s 11 points this season, including one goal and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles’ Alex Laferriere has 11 points, courtesy of eight goals (first on team) and three assists (ninth).

Darcy Kuemper has a 3-0-3 record this season, with an .889 save percentage (45th in the league). In 6 games, he has 152 saves, and has allowed 19 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings – Home -138 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home –

Kings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/29/2024 Sharks L 4-2 Away -312 10/30/2024 Golden Knights W 6-3 Home +115 11/2/2024 Blackhawks L 4-3 Home -187 11/4/2024 Predators – Away +117 11/5/2024 Wild – Away – 11/7/2024 Canucks – Home – 11/9/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Nashville vs. Los Angeles Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

