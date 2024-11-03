How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial
Published 12:51 am Sunday, November 3, 2024
NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday's fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You'll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 9 matchups listed below.
Catch every score with NFL RedZone.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-6.5)
Total: 49.5
|New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
Total: 38.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 45.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-1)
Total: 42.5
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
Total: 46.5
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-7.5)
Total: 43.5
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Commanders (-3.5)
Total: 44.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 52
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 46
|Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-2)
Total: 44.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
Total: 48
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-2.5)
Total: 47.5
