How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial

Published 12:51 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial

NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 9 matchups listed below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-6.5)
Total: 49.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-1)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Saints (-7.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-3.5)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 52		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 46		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-2)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
Total: 48		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Lions (-2.5)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 3

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow