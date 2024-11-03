AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 11 Published 1:21 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

With Week 11 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st

91st Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

8-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 134th

134th Last Game Result: W 20-3 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

6-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

122nd Last Game Result: L 44-36 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th

106th Last Game Result: L 45-37 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: South Florida

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th

69th Last Game Result: W 44-21 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-6 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

43rd Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Rice

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

83rd Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: East Carolina

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: W 56-34 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: UTSA

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th

119th Last Game Result: W 44-36 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 82nd

82nd Last Game Result: W 59-21 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st

101st Last Game Result: L 44-21 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Temple

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

2-6 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th

110th Last Game Result: L 56-34 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th

124th Last Game Result: L 59-21 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

