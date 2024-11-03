AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 11
Published 1:21 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
With Week 11 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Tulane
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
- Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 134th
- Last Game Result: W 20-3 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Rice
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
- Last Game Result: L 44-36 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
- Last Game Result: L 45-37 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: South Florida
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
- Last Game Result: W 44-21 vs Florida Atlantic
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
- Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Rice
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
- Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: East Carolina
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 56-34 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: UTSA
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th
- Last Game Result: W 44-36 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 82nd
- Last Game Result: W 59-21 vs Tulsa
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
- Last Game Result: L 44-21 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, Nov. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Temple
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
- Last Game Result: L 56-34 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th
- Last Game Result: L 59-21 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.